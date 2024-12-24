AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.33 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 101.60 ($1.27). AO World shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.34), with a volume of 606,709 shares traded.
AO World Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £620.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About AO World
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
