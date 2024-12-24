GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.99 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.39). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.31), with a volume of 94,032 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.59. The firm has a market cap of £868.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,813.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45.

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

