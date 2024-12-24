iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.47 and traded as low as $42.92. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 83,505 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter worth $863,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.