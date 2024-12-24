IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.20 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 130.25 ($1.63). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.68), with a volume of 73,859 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The company has a market cap of £127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 477.50 and a beta of 1.08.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

