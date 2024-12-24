Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.81 and traded as low as $47.90. Hitachi shares last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 127,762 shares changing hands.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

