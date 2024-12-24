Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $8.68. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 10,655 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.65.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

