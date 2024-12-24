Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $6.07. Sylogist shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 10,919 shares.
Sylogist Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
