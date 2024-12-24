Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.19 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 31.35 ($0.39). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 184,629 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.19. The company has a market capitalization of £98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

