Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.00. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 52,109 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

