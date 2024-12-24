Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $15.13. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 634,032 shares traded.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
