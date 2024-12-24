Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.46 and traded as low as $15.13. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 634,032 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 293,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 146,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

