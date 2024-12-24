Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 330.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,485 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

