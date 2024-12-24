Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 59.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTI opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

