Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.8 %

SWK stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

