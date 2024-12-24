Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 25,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 25,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,779.05.
  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.65 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.78 million, a PE ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

