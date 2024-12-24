The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Walter Field Mclallen Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,967.20. This represents a 20.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Walter Field Mclallen bought 1,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00.

LOVE stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.54 million, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.97. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.8% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

