Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Kong Phan Sells 3,947 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $389,998.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08.

Confluent stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

Confluent last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Confluent by 2,184.1% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

