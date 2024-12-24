Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Brett Paton Buys 715,000 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$100,100.00 ($62,562.50).
Murray Cod Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 10.62.
Murray Cod Australia Company Profile
