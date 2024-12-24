Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Brett Paton Buys 715,000 Shares

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$100,100.00 ($62,562.50).

Murray Cod Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

Murray Cod Australia Company Profile

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.

