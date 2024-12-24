Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,364,158.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $517,959.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,289,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.9% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

