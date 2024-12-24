Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,364,158.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $517,959.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
Snowflake Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE SNOW opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,289,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.9% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
