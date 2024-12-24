Darrell W. Crate Acquires 10,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

