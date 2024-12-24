Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. This trade represents a 11.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a market cap of $411.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3,651.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 369.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

