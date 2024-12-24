Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. This trade represents a 11.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a market cap of $411.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $173.25.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.
