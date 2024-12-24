Elizabeth B. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,343.73. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE CRK opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

