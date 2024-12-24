Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 13,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,044.80. This represents a 1.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 1,046 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $21,809.10.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 11,939 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.38.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 2.55. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
