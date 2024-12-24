Brendan J. Paddick Acquires 31,989 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 31,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,943.40. The trade was a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

