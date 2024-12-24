Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Ronald R. Schmalzle Buys 7,692 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,260. This trade represents a 98.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NWFL stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

