Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Ronald R. Schmalzle Buys 7,692 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) Director Ronald R. Schmalzle acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,260. This trade represents a 98.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
NWFL stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.
Norwood Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
