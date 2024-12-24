Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Virginia Gambale Sells 6,060 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -184.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.