Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Virginia Gambale Sells 6,060 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -184.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.