Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Jason Gomersall Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Free Report) insider Jason Gomersall sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$308,000.00 ($192,500.00).

Jason Gomersall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vonex alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Jason Gomersall sold 26,760,756 shares of Vonex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$1,177,473.26 ($735,920.79).

Vonex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Vonex Company Profile

Vonex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based telecommunications services under the Vonex brand in Australia. The company offers mobile, data, internet, and voice services; core Vonex PBX, call termination services, hardware, mobile, and internet at wholesale rates via a white label model; and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.