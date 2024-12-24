Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.02, for a total value of C$267,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,120.54. The trade was a 75.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Kinaxis Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$177.33 on Tuesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 177.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.32.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
