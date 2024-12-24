David Hugo Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,174.44. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $2,031,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 155.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.