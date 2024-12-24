Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells 1,678 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COR opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $202.43 and a one year high of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cencora by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,269,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 149,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

