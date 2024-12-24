Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Sells $423,677.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $423,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,318.78. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $439,766.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.
- On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.2 %
LEGH stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $598.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
