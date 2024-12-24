Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Sells $423,677.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $423,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,318.78. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $435,960.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $439,766.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.2 %

LEGH stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $598.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

