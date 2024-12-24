Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Ronan Cox Purchases 3,204 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox acquired 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,451.30).

Zotefoams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 311.80 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £151.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,559.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 279.73 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.99.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.