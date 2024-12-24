Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Ronan Cox Purchases 3,204 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox acquired 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,451.30).
Zotefoams Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 311.80 ($3.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £151.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,559.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 279.73 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.99.
Zotefoams Company Profile
