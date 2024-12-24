Andrew Dennan Sells 2,173,913 Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) Stock

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £43,478.26 ($54,504.53).
Ascent Resources Price Performance
AST stock opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Ascent Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a market cap of £5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01.
About Ascent Resources
