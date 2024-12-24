Andrew Dennan Sells 2,173,913 Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) Stock

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dennan sold 2,173,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £43,478.26 ($54,504.53).

Ascent Resources Price Performance

AST stock opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Ascent Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a market cap of £5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

