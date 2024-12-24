Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $249,900.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,984,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,810,040. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIO opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter.

