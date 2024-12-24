GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Robin Schulman Sells 2,996 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,903.54. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.53 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

