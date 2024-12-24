Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,876 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

