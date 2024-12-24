Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 13,919 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 13,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $225,209.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,544.16. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
