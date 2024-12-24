Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 13,919 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 13,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $225,209.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,544.16. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

