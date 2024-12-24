Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Director B Andrew Rose Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) Director B Andrew Rose bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greif Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GEF opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.23). Greif had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Greif by 770.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Greif by 15.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

