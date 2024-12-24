SK Growth Opportunities (SKGR) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Growth Opportunities N/A -28.24% 3.82% SK Growth Opportunities Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Volatility & Risk

SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities’ competitors have a beta of 0.02, indicating that their average stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SK Growth Opportunities N/A $8.14 million 52.91 SK Growth Opportunities Competitors $997.99 million $75.61 million 36.60

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SK Growth Opportunities’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SK Growth Opportunities. SK Growth Opportunities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

