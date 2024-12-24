Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.01 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $42,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in SJW Group by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Price Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

