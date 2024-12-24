Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

