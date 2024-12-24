Head-To-Head Comparison: Bath & Body Works (BBWI) vs. Its Peers

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bath & Body Works to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Bath & Body Works and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bath & Body Works
|12.43%
|-44.03%
|14.45%
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|-21.34%
|-60.07%
|0.73%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bath & Body Works and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bath & Body Works
|1
|6
|9
|0
|2.50
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|96
|875
|1512
|62
|2.61
Insider & Institutional Ownership
95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works’ peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bath & Body Works and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bath & Body Works
|$7.43 billion
|$878.00 million
|9.51
|Bath & Body Works Competitors
|$49.00 billion
|$153.49 million
|-4.98
Bath & Body Works’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bath & Body Works pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Bath & Body Works beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
