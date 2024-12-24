Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 79,091 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,397,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,091 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $42,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

