Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 58.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.87%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $290,986.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,912.50. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

