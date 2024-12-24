MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $874.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

