Barclays PLC Purchases 41,662 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.66. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,217 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,147.92. This represents a 0.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 12,588 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $616,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,735. The trade was a 47.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

