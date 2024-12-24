Kronos Worldwide Enters into Third Amendment to Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo BankOn December 19, 2024, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and its subsidiaries Kronos Louisiana, Inc., Kronos (US), Inc., Kronos Canada, Inc., Kronos Europe NV, a

*

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

