Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 295,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
