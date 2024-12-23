Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,629,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 344,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insider Activity at Bayhorse Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

