Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 409,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 242,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).
Indus Gas Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £14.55 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14.
About Indus Gas
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
