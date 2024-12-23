Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 295,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada One Mining
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.